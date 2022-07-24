Watch Rage Against The Machine Play “Close Your Eyes (And Count To Fuck)” With Run The Jewels
Rage Against The Machine are currently out on their reunion tour with Run The Jewels. During Saturday night’s show in Toronto — before Tom Morello got accidentally tackled by security — RATM brought out their openers to perform “Close Your Eyes (And Count to Fuck)” with them. The track, which features Zack de la Rocha, appeared on RTJ’s 2014 sophomore album. Zack de la Rocha has been sitting down during his performances after injuring his leg at the second RATM reunion show. Watch video below.