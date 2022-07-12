The long-awaited Rage Against The Machine reunion tour is finally underway. After being delayed for two years because of the pandemic, Rage finally hit the road with Run The Jewels this past weekend. On Friday night, Rage played their first show in 11 years in East Troy, Wisconsin. The tour only got through that one show before hitting complications. Last night, during the second show of the tour, fearsome frontman Zack de la Rocha injured his leg early in the night. He still finished the show; he just did it sitting down.

Last night’s Rage Against The Machine show was at the United Center in Chicago. During “Bullet In The Head,” the fourth song of the night, de la Rocha did something to his leg. The nature of the injury isn’t yet clear. When the song ended, de la Rocha addressed the audience and made it clear that he intended to finish the show:

I don’t know what happened to my leg right now, straight up. But you know what? We’re going to keep this fucking shit going. If I could crawl across this stage, I’m going to play for y’all tonight! We came too fucking far! You guys ready? Let’s go.

Chevelle frontman Pete Loeffler shared an Instagram video of de la Rocha addressing the crowd.

From there, Rage launched straight into “Testify.” Zack de la Rocha did exactly what he said he’d do. He finished the band’s 16-song set while sitting on a drum riser. As the show ended, roadies carried de la Rocha offstage.

Zack De La Rocha getting carried off the stage after going through an entire show injured #RATM pic.twitter.com/dVhh0xN4Mh — antoine rezko (@AntoineRezko) July 12, 2022

Shoutout to Zach de la Rocha for breaking his leg/ankle 4 songs in and still finishing the show! Unreal #rageagainstthemachine #ratm @tmorello pic.twitter.com/oNSYC9OTVM — @ATdriver_ 🧢 (@ATdriver_) July 12, 2022

Thus far, the band has made no statement, and none of the other shows on the tour have been cancelled or postponed. Maybe we’ll see Dave Grohl’s guitar throne back in action.