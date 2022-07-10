Watch Rage Against The Machine Reunite For First Show In 11 Years

News July 10, 2022 9:50 AM By James Rettig
0

Rage Against The Machine’s big reunion tour — with support from Run The Jewels — was first announced back in February 2020, but kept getting delayed due to the pandemic. The tour finally got started last night with a show in East Troy, Wisconsin at the Alpine Valley Music Theater — that means it’s been 11 years since RATM have played a show.

They kicked off their first performance in over a decade with “Bombtrack,” the opener from their 1992 debut, and closed the night out with “Killing In The Name.” Along the way, they flashed some political messages on stage, including a big graphic that said “ABORT THE SUPREME COURT” and a visual of a cop car on fire.

Check out videos from the show and the setlist below.

SETLIST:
“Bombtrack”
“People Of The Sun”
“Bulls On Parade”
“Bullet In The Head”
“Testify”
“Tire Me”
“Wake Up”
“Guerrilla Radio”
“Without A Face”
“Know Your Enemy”
“Calm Like A Bomb”
“Sleep Now In The Fire”
“War Within A Breath”
“The Ghost Of Tom Joad” (Bruce Springsteen Cover)
“Freedom”
“Killing In The Name”

RATM’s reunion tour continues tomorrow night in Chicago.

