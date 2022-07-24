Tom Morello Accidentally Tackled By Security Chasing Rage Against The Machine Stagecrasher

Tom Morello Accidentally Tackled By Security Chasing Rage Against The Machine Stagecrasher

News July 24, 2022

Rage Against The Machine are currently on their first tour in over a decade, and last night they were at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. During their set-closing performance of “Killing In The Name,” a stagecrasher actually made it up onto the stage and they were tackled by a security guard immediately. Tom Morello was also knocked over in the process. Morello took a moment to get back on his feet, but then RATM picked up right where they left off.

Also on this tour: Zack de la Rocha injured his leg at the second show, which means he’s been sitting down for most of the performances since then.

Here’s video of the incident:

https://twitter.com/andrewhunt311/status/1551056842863902722

