VIAL – “Embryo”

Last year, the Minneapolis band VIAL released their sophomore album, LOUDMOUTH. Today, they’re back with their first new track since then, a fiery one called “Embryo,” which is a benefit song with all proceeds going to the nonprofits Gender Justice and the National Network Of Abortion Funds in light of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “Slide the rug out from under me/ Take away my reproductive rights/ I’m just an incubator/ Yeah, a vessel to create unwanted human life,” go the song’s opening lines. Check it out below.

“Embryo” is out now via Get Better Records.

