Mike Dean Says Kid Cudi Has Pulled Him From Moon Man’s Landing Lineup

Mike Dean tweeted today that Kid Cudi had pulled his set from the upcoming Moon Man’s Landing festival, which is currently set to take place on Saturday, September 17, in Cleveland. The Cudi-curated fest has Playboi Carti, HAIM, Don Toliver, Dominic Fike, Pusha T, Jaden, 070 Shake, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Chip The Ripper, Strick, and DJ E-V. Mike Dean is still listed on the festival’s homepage, but he just tweeted that he’s been uninvited: “Looks like I won’t be playing moon man’s landing this year,” Dean wrote. “Someone cancelled me. Lol. Thanks. That’s all. #immature”

In response, a fan asked if he’d been “cancel culture canceled,” to which Dean replied, “lol. No one can cancel me like that! Just some baby kid baby shit.” Another user asked if any other performers had been axed, and Dean wrote: “Just me. Weirdos.”

The producer has worked with Cudi on many occasions, including contributing guitar tracks to 2010’s Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager, and he helped produce 2016’s Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’. Dean has also worked regularly with Kanye West, helping to produce The College Dropout, Late Registration, Graduation, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Yeezus, Ye, and Donda. Given Kid Cudi and Kanye’s recent falling out and Rolling Loud kerfuffle, it may not be a leap to suggest that Dean’s being pulled from Moon Man’s Landing may have something to do with that ongoing beef.

Looks like I won’t be playing moon man’s landing this year. Someone cancelled me. Lol. Thanks. That’s all. #immature — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) August 3, 2022

lol. No one can cancel me like that! Just some baby kid baby shit — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) August 4, 2022