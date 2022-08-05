WILLOW – “hover like a GODDESS”
It doesn’t feel like much time has passed since WILLOW unleashed her explosive ode to pop punk, last year’s lately I feel EVERYTHING, which featured guest spots from genre forbearers Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne. Since then, she’s done a ton of collabs — Machine Gun Kelly’s “Emo Girl,” PinkPantheress’ “Where You Are,” Camila Cabello’s “psychofreak,” Yungblud’ “Memories,” Siiickbrain’s “PURGE” — and released a new song, “
Along with the news, WILLOW is sharing an album preview called “hover like a GODDESS,” which also comes with a video directed by Jaxon Whittington. “Every woman deserves to be worshiped,” WILLOW says of the new track. “This song is an ode to the divine goddess within us all.”
Listen and watch below.
TOUR DATES:
08/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center *
08/07 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *
08/09 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena *
08/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *
08/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *
08/13 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium *
08/26 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival @ Bramham Park
08/28 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival @ Richfield Avenue
09/22 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
09/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeart Festival
* with Machine Gun Kelly
<COPINGMECHANISM> is out 9/23.