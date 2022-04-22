Back in February, we heard the first new PinkPantheress appearance on record since last fall’s breakthrough mixtape To Hell With It when, along with Lil Uzi Vert and Shygirl, she appeared on Mura Masa’s “bbycakes.” Today PinkPantheress has her own new single out; once again it’s a superstar collaboration, and one again Mura Masa is involved.

“Where You Are” teams PinkPantheress with the omnipresent WILLOW, who brings the same dark and angsty TikTok-rock energy to the track that she supplied for Camila Cabello’s “psychofreak.” The new song, co-produced by PinkPantheress, Mura Masa, and Skrillex, is like a more haunted version of the to hell with it highlight “Just For Me.” In a press release, PinkPantheress writes, “i had a lot of fun writing this song. it took loads of attempts to get it right but this is probably my proudest work to date, and i’m super happy for everyone to hear it.”

Below, watch the BRTHR-directed “Where You Are” music video.