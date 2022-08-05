Duckwrth, aka LA musical artist Jared Lee, is about to release his Chrome Bull EP. Today he’s promoting it with a video for “Ce Soir,” a duet with Syd fresh off her own new album Broken Hearts Club and a contribution to Beyoncé’s Renaissance. The song is a rhythmically complex blend of house, R&B, and funk among other styles, one that finds Duckwrth whispering sweet nothings in French and Syd locking into a mesmerizing whisper. In director Mancy Gant’s video, Duckwrth and Syd find themselves in a love triangle with the same partner. Watch below along with the video for prior single “Power Power.”

Chrome Bull is out 8/26 on STEM.