It’s been five years since Syd, formerly of Odd Future and still of the Internet, released her debut album Fin. Today, she’s finally followed that LP with her new one Broken Hearts Club. Syd co-wrote and co-produced every song on the album, and she’s said that it charts a relationship from its euphoric beginning to its sad end. The new album features appearances from Kehlani, Smino, and Lucky Daye, but its focus is always on Syd’s own soft, laconic murmur of a voice. The album’s sound is lush and pillowy, and on first listen, it feels like the best neo-soul record I’ve heard in a long time.

Syd has already shared a handful of early singles: “Missing Out,” “Fast Car,” “Right Track,” “CYBAH.” But Broken Hearts Club is much more of a full-album statement, and all those songs work better in the context of the full LP than they do on their own. Broken Hearts Club is a cohesive and gorgeous mood-piece, and you can hear it below.

Broken Hearts Club is out now on Columbia.