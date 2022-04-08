Stream Syd’s Lovely New Album Broken Hearts Club

New Music April 8, 2022 11:45 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Stream Syd’s Lovely New Album Broken Hearts Club

New Music April 8, 2022 11:45 AM By Tom Breihan
0

It’s been five years since Syd, formerly of Odd Future and still of the Internet, released her debut album Fin. Today, she’s finally followed that LP with her new one Broken Hearts Club. Syd co-wrote and co-produced every song on the album, and she’s said that it charts a relationship from its euphoric beginning to its sad end. The new album features appearances from Kehlani, Smino, and Lucky Daye, but its focus is always on Syd’s own soft, laconic murmur of a voice. The album’s sound is lush and pillowy, and on first listen, it feels like the best neo-soul record I’ve heard in a long time.

Syd has already shared a handful of early singles: “Missing Out,” “Fast Car,” “Right Track,” “CYBAH.” But Broken Hearts Club is much more of a full-album statement, and all those songs work better in the context of the full LP than they do on their own. Broken Hearts Club is a cohesive and gorgeous mood-piece, and you can hear it below.

Broken Hearts Club is out now on Columbia.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Why Are Musicians Expected To Be Miserable On Tour Just To Break Even?

3 days ago 0

Donald Glover Says Because The Internet Is “The Rap OK Computer

23 hours ago 0

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five’s Kidd Creole Found Guilty Of Manslaughter

2 days ago 0

Album Of The Week: Wet Leg Wet Leg

3 days ago 0

Stephan Jenkins On Third Eye Blind’s 25th Anniversary & Why There’s “Probably Some Misunderstanding” About Him Being Berkeley Valedictorian

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest