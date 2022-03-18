Syd – “CYBAH” (Feat. Lucky Daye)

New Music March 18, 2022 12:16 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Syd has announced the follow-up to her 2017 debut album, Fin. Broken Hearts Club will drop next month and features three already-released singles: “Missing Out,” “Right Track” featuring Smino and “Fast Car.” Broken Hearts Club is performed, co-written, and co-produced by Syd and features additional collaborations with Kehlani and Lucky Daye and additional production from Troy Taylor, G Koop, and Darkchild. Today, we’re getting to hear the track with Lucky Daye, “CYBAH,” which also has a music video.

“The album is about a relationship I had that ended in my first real broken heart,” Syd said in a statement. “It almost felt like I joined a club because all of my friends went through similar experiences. It was like a rite of passage. I started writing the album on the relationship when I was in love. You’re really getting the whole journey from the beginning to the end. I want people to find it beautiful. It’s super vulnerable, sentimental, and it’s soft. There’s touching moments and a couple of dark moments.”

Listen to and watch “CYBAH” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “CYBAH” Feat. Lucky Daye
02 “Tie The Knot”
03 “Fast Car”
04 “Right Track” Feat. Smino
05 “Sweet”
06 “Control”
07 “No Way”
08 “Getting Late”
09 “Out Loud” Feat. Kehlani
10 “Heartfelt Freestyle”
11 “BMHWDY”
12 “Goodbye My Love”
13 “Missing Out”

Broken Hearts Club is out 4/8 via Columbia.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

