The young Chicago Band To Watch Horsegirl released their stunning debut album Versions Of Modern Performance on June 3. That night, the band played a hometown album release show at Thalia Hall with fellow Chicago upstarts Lifeguard, Friko, and Post Office Winter. That gig has been immortalized in a new mini-documentary called Do You Want Horsegirl Or Do You Want The Truth?, which features full song clips by all of the involved artists but leaves you wanting more at a tight 26 minutes.

On tour supporting the album, Horsegirl have been performing a cover of “As We Go Up, We Go Down” from Guided By Voices’ Alien Lanes in an expression of Midwestern pride. It warmed my heart to see them encore with the song in GBV’s home state of Ohio last week. They debuted it at the Thalia Hall show, and that performance can be seen at the 22:20 mark in the mini-doc. Check it out below.