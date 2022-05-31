Album Of The Week: Horsegirl Versions Of Modern Performance

Whereas a quickie EP like 2020’s Ballroom Dance Scene et cetera (best of Horsegirl) could have been a fluke, Versions Of Modern Performance holds strong over 12 tracks. That’s partially because Horsegirl have so much range within their aesthetic that their songs rarely blur into each other. Post-punk opener “Anti-glory,” with its pulsing bass and pounding mechanistic drums, shows off a different skill set from the raw guitar-pop single “Dirtbag Transformation (Still Dirty),” with its bashed-out Built To Spill vibes. At times they hone in on an indie-pop midpoint between the clean lines and clear sounds of early Stereolab and the ragged echo-chamber shoegaze of Black Tambourine. It’s all held together by signature touches like hooky deadpan vocals and harmonically dense, effects-laden guitar noise — fundamental elements of underground rock, deployed with a flair and expertise far beyond Horsegirl’s age.

The album comes with clout baked in: Beyond Matador’s imprimatur, it was recorded in the band’s hometown of Chicago at Steve Albini’s Electrical Audio by producer John Agnello, the indie super-producer whose client list includes Dinosaur Jr., the Hold Steady, Waxahatchee, Nothing, Hop Along, Kurt Vile, and many more. Steve Shelley and Lee Ranaldo, members of key Horsegirl influence Sonic Youth, contribute to a pair of the most thrilling tracks, the tumbling, flanging noise-pop stunner “Beautiful Song” (truth in advertising) and the triumphantly fuzzed-out closer “Billy.” Among these two veteran-rookie summits, the former is almost violently delicate, with its singsong vocal melody and guitar that sounds like splashes of beauty spilling over from a boiling cauldron; the latter embodies the glory of locking onto a couple pretty chords and giving yourself over to the distortion.

Yet one listen to the wordless interlude “Bog Bog 1” is proof that these kids are masters of melodic guitar noise in their own right, without assistance from their elder heroes. That song and the subsequent “Electrolocation 2” are so much more gorgeously dynamic than the one-size-fits-all sludge being slathered on by most shoegazers today, while the piano-led “The Guitar Is Dead 3” taps into an eerie serenity all its own. It’s rare to find an indie rock album where the instrumentals stand out as some of the most breathtaking tracks, but it’s even rarer to find a band so skilled at both tearing open the fabric of reality and evoking the raw power of the natural world. These tracks are more than mere My Bloody Valentine worship; they’re little works of art.

That’s by no means a slight against Horsegirl’s other songs, which nail a tricky balance between ultra-hip remove and open-hearted vulnerability. They can sound so commanding: the repeated calls to “Dance! Dance! Dance with me!” on “Anti-glory,” the warning “Don’t let them see you” on “The Fall Of Horsegirl,” the mantra-like invitation to “Fall into my wormhole” on “Homage To Birdnoculars.” But even those imperatives are tender in their own way, and there’s plenty of self-doubt in a line like “Stand straight, don’t be late, I never meant to hesitate” from the brisk “Option 8.” It doesn’t get much more unguarded than the “Dirtbag Transformation” confession, “Yes, I am scared, and I am prone to everything I’ve ever known.” In glimpses of clarity like these, Cheng and Lowenstein give off that especially teenage combination of self-assurance and self-doubt that animated their recent Matador forebear Lindsey Jordan of Snail Mail, but without so much studio sparkle.

A lot of Horsegirl’s lyrics are just comprehensible enough to be mysterious. There are references to drowning and crucifixion but also nonsense syllables and a bird impression, all of it adding texture to the album’s concise little world. And then there’s the Yo La Tengo-esque “World Of Pots And Pans,” strewn with lyrical nods to bands like the Pastels and Gang Of Four that play like Easter eggs for Horsegirl’s fellow old-school indie enthusiasts. They don’t really have to spell out where they’re coming from because their love for records like those comes through loud and clear on every song. It’s a passion a lot of people are going to be feeling for Versions Of Modern Performance too.

Versions Of Modern Performance is out 6/3 on Matador.

