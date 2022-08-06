The Decemberists are currently on their Arise From The Bunkers tour, and on Thursday night they performed two new songs at Marymoor Park in Redmond, Washington. Among classics like “Leslie Anne Levine” and “Here I Dreamt I Was An Architect,” the band played new songs “Black Mariah” and “William Fitzwilliam.” The former is a full-on debut, while “William Fitzwilliam” is technically a live band debut, as Colin Meloy has technically played it during a livestream.

The Decemberists’ last full-length album was 2018’s I’ll Be Your Girl, which they followed with an EP, Traveling On. Perhaps this marks the start of a new record cycle? Check out both new songs below.