Megan Thee Stallion is one of the biggest and most exciting new rappers to come along in the past few years, and she’s got the sort of charisma that jumps off of a screen. But up until last night, Megan had done precious little acting outside of a music-video context. Megan had made an appearance on a 2020 episode of NBC’s Good Girls, and she’s reportedly got roles in the forthcoming films Fucking Identical Twins and The Best Man Wedding. Last night, Megan put in an appearance on the Starz show P-Valley — not as herself but as her alter-ego.

P-Valley is a drama set around a Mississippi strip club. Katori Hall, the show’s creator, tells Entertainment Weekly that she found out Megan was a fan of the show when two cast members, Nicco Annan and Brandee Evans, appeared in one of Megan’s videos. Hall then wrote a part, hoping that Megan would be down to play the role. She was, and she did.

On last night’s P-Valley, Megan appeared as Tina Snow, an alter-ego that she’s been using from the very beginning. On the show, Megan performed with J. Alphonse Nicholson’s character Lil Murda, doing an as-yet-unreleased new song called “Get It On The Floor.” She also flirted with Murda for a moment. Watch a couple of Megan’s scenes below.

Megan Thee Stallion's performed her new song ‘Get It On The Floor’ feat. J. Alphonso Nicholson from the P-Valley Soundtrack in last nights episode

Megan’s new single, the Future collab “Pressurelicious,” is out now.