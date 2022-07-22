Last time we got a Megan Thee Stallion single, it was “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa. But more music is on the way — last month, the Houston rapper told Rolling Stone how she was working on her forthcoming sophomore album — the follow-up to 2020’s Good News — which she hopes to have out this summer. That brings us up to this week, where Megan announced a forthcoming collab with Future called “Pressurelicious.” Sharing the track artwork on Instagram, she captioned: “Hot Girls Up 10000000000000 points.” Now, the HitKidd-produced track is out.

Opening up a bit more about the mood of her new album, Megan told Rolling Stone: “I want to take you through so many different emotions. At first you was twerking, now you might be crying.”

Of working with Future, she said: “He just so fucking ratchet! He is unapologetically himself. I appreciate that about anybody who gets up and has to do anything in the public eye. Anybody who has to read about their life online every day and deal with so many energies and can put it out into their music and do it gracefully, I feel like you deserve your flowers.”

Listen to “Pressurelicious” below.