Russian Circles – “Gnosis”

New Music August 10, 2022 9:15 AM By Tom Breihan
A new Russian Circles album looms ever-closer. Next week, the heavier-than-heaven Chicago instrumental trio will release their new album Gnosis. The band recorded the LP with Converge guitarist and heavy-music mastermind Kurt Ballou behind the boards, and the early tracks we’ve heard have all been awesome. We’ve already posted “Conduit” and “Betrayal,” and now Russian Circles have just dropped another one, along with their first-ever music video.

The Gnosis title track is a massive, tingly eight-minute opus that goes for Explosions In The Sky levels of grandeur. The song takes its time in developing tension, and when they drop the hammer, it fucking counts. The video, from director Joe Kell, is a disconnected montage of badass imagery, and it feels utterly overwhelming. Check it out below.

Gnosis is out 8/19 on Sargent House.

