Russian Circles – “Betrayal”

New Music July 13, 2022 11:19 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Russian Circles – “Betrayal”

New Music July 13, 2022 11:19 AM By Tom Breihan
0

In the past, we’ve used the term “post-metal” to describe the music made by Russian Circles, the instrumental power trio from Chicago. We should probably stop using it. Next month, Russian Circles will release Gnosis, the new album that they recorded with producer and Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou. We’ve already posted the big, intense early track “Conduit.” Today, Russian Circles have also shared the bleary, heavy “Betrayal,” which toggles back and forth between stoner riffage and all-out black metal atmosphere. There’s nothing “post” about this; it’s just metal. Listen to “Betrayal” below.

Gnosis is out 8/19 on Sargent House.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch The Reunited Porno For Pyros Play “Wishing Well” & “Cursed Male” For The First Time In 25 Years

6 days ago 0

Cardi B Uses Mic To Fend Off Fan At Wireless Fest

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Jennifer Lopez’s “If You Had My Love”

3 days ago 0

Frank Ocean Shares Unreleased Music Via Blonded Radio On Channel Orange‘s 10th Anniversary

3 days ago 0

Marcus Mumford Announces Debut Solo Album With Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, & More

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest