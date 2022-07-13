In the past, we’ve used the term “post-metal” to describe the music made by Russian Circles, the instrumental power trio from Chicago. We should probably stop using it. Next month, Russian Circles will release Gnosis, the new album that they recorded with producer and Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou. We’ve already posted the big, intense early track “Conduit.” Today, Russian Circles have also shared the bleary, heavy “Betrayal,” which toggles back and forth between stoner riffage and all-out black metal atmosphere. There’s nothing “post” about this; it’s just metal. Listen to “Betrayal” below.

Gnosis is out 8/19 on Sargent House.