No Age – “Tripped Out Before Scott”
Last month, the LA art-punk duo No Age announced their new album People Helping People, and they shared its closing track “Andy Helping Andy.” Today they’ve got another name-checking track on deck. “Tripped Out Before Scott” is presumably not about this website’s proprietor Scott Lapatine, but who could say for sure? It’s a steadily chugging, lightly dreamy guitar-pop song with punk spirit, and you can hear it below.
People Helping People is out 9/16 on Drag City.