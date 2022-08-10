Diarrhea Planet Announce Nashville Reunion Shows

It looks like everyone’s favorite raucous garage band with the shitty name is getting back together. Diarrhea Planet, who broke up in 2018 after a series of “final shows,” have announced a two-night run at Exit/In in their Nashville home base. They’ll be playing at the venue on November 22 and 23, with tickets going on sale this Friday. No word on whether this is the start of something more elaborate or a one-off, but there is a new photo of the band floating around and, boy, does it look like the past few years have aged them.

Diarrhea Planet’s last album was 2016’s Turn To Gold.

