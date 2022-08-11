NNAMDÏ – “Anti”

The shapeshifting Chicago musical artist Nnamdi Ogbonnaya is making the big leap to Secretly Canadian with new album Please Have A Seat, a co-release with Sooper Records, the Chicago label he co-founded. Today, following lead single “I Don’t Wanna Be Famous,” NNAMDÏ is back with another advance track. “Anti” brings together strains of ambient pop, trap, soul, choral music, and more in service of something that paradoxically feels both chilled-out and fired-up. NNAMDÏ wrote the video treatment for director Austin Vesely, his fellow Chicagoan.

A statement from NNAMDÏ:

I really like teetering on the edge of playful and unsettling and I think we did that with this video. The song/video is a journey through how generational and childhood trauma can manifest itself in different ways as an adult, especially if never confronted. Basically the things that help create your origin story. I’ve had this video idea since the song’s conception and Austin really brought my treatment to life.

Watch below.

Please Have A Seat is out 10/7 on Secretly Canadian/Sooper.

Chris DeVille

