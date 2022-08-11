Sumerlands – “Edge Of The Knife”

Jaclyn Woollard

New Music August 11, 2022 11:33 AM By James Rettig
0

Sumerlands – “Edge Of The Knife”

Jaclyn Woollard

New Music August 11, 2022 11:33 AM By James Rettig
0

Last month, Sumerlands announced Dreamkiller, the follow-up to their 2016 debut and their first album with new vocalist Brendan Radigan. The album was produced by Arthur Rizk at Redwood Studios, and the Philadelphia band introduced it with its title track. Today, they’re back with another new song, the riff-heavy and theatrical “Edge Of The Knife.” They say the track is about “that timeless concept — find what you love, and let it kill you.” Check it out below.

Dreamkiller is out 9/16 via Relapse Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

’90s Alt-Rock Festival Flannel Nation Cancelled After Everclear, Candlebox, & Filter Drop Out

2 days ago 0

Lady Gaga Hit In The Head By Dr. Simi Doll Thrown By Audience Member

1 day ago 0

Doja Cat Hates Fans Asking If She’s OK For Shaving Her Head And Eyebrows: “I’m Rich, I’m Fine”

5 days ago 0

Roger Waters Tells CNN Why Biden Is A War Criminal, Says Host Needs To Read More

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest