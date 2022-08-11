Three years ago, the legendary Rush drummer Neil Peart died of brain cancer at 67. When Peart died, Rush hadn’t played any live shows since 2015. Earlier this week, though, Peart’s surviving bandmates Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson got together to play music in front of people for the first time since Peart’s passing. Naturally, this emotional occasion happened at the South Park 25th-anniversary show.

Over the last couple of nights, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone threw themselves a 25th-anniversary show at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado. The bill featured past South Park guests Ween and South Park theme-song band Primus. Parker and Stone performed with both bands; we’ve already posted video of them doing the Team America: World Police anthem “America, Fuck Yeah!” on the first night.

In recent months, Primus have been paying tribute to Rush every night on tour, playing the 1977 album A Farewell To Kings in full. At the second Red Rocks show last night, Lee and Lifeson played the expansive prog-rock classic “Closer To The Heart” in full, with Primus and Matt Stone backing them up. Matt Stone played an extremely brief drum solo, and they changed the lyric to “Closer To South Park” at the end. Watch a fan-made video of the full 11-minute performance below.