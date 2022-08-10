Watch Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Ween, & Primus Play “America, Fuck Yeah!” At South Park 25th Anniversary Concert

Watch Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Ween, & Primus Play “America, Fuck Yeah!” At South Park 25th Anniversary Concert

Last night, the 25th anniversary of South Park was celebrated with a concert at Red Rock Amphitheatre in Colorado. Primus, who composed the show’s theme song, and Ween, who have appeared in the cartoon, were both on hand to perform both their own songs and songs that series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have written over the years. Ween and Primus played together and separately, and both Parker and Stone came out to play with them.

Throughout the night, tracks were played from the show, South Park: Bigger, Longer And Uncut, and Team America: World Police. The night closed out with a performance of “America, Fuck Yeah!” from Team America.

You can watch that and more videos from the show below. A televised version of the concert will air on Comedy Central later this week.

The full setlist is here.

