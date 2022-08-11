Your Old Droog – “The Unknown Comic”
Last month, prolific rapper Your Old Droog released “The Return Of Sasquatch” featuring production by Madlib. The track followed YOD’s May EP YOD Stewart, and that followed two previous full-length projects in 2022: Tha Wolf On Wall St 2: The American Dream (with longtime collaborator Tha God Fahim) and YOD Wave. Now, ahead of his upcoming August shows in New York, Chicago, and Atlanta, YOD is back with another one-off track: “The Unknown Comic.” The title is a reference to comedian Murray Langston, who would usually appeared with a paper bag over his head while performing on <em>The Gong Show</em>, a ’70s televised amateur talent contest. Come for the start-stopping backing track, stay for the lyrical references to J.Lo and Gigli. Listen below.