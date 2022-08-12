Back in June, Swedish sister duo First Aid Kit shared their first new music in three years: “Angel.” And earlier this week, Johanna and Klara Söderberg announced plans to release their fifth studio album, Palomino, in November. It’s produced by Daniel Bengtson and is the follow-up to 2018’s Ruins. Today, the Söderberg sisters are sharing a new single from Palomino called “Out Of My Head,” which comes with a music video directed by Jason Lester.

“Out Of My Head” takes First Aid Kit in a decisively pop-leaning direction, with a propulsive beat, stacked harmonies, and shining synths. Listen and watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Out Of My Head”

02 “Angel”

03 “Ready To Run”

04 “Turning Onto You”

05 “Fallen Snow”

06 “Wild Horses II”

07 “The Last One”

08 “Nobody Knows”

09 “A Feeling That Never Came”

10 “29 Palms Highway”

11 “Palomino”

TOURDATES:

08/13 – Oslo, NO @ Øyafestivalen

08/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *

08/16 – Detroit, MI @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre *

08/17 – Toronto, CA @ RBC Echo Beach *

08/19 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

08/20 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University at Riverfront Park *

08/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

* with Lord Huron

Palomino is out 11/4 via Columbia Records.