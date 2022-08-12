Jon Batiste Is Leaving The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

After seven years of leading his house band Stay Human, Jon Batiste will be leaving The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Colbert announced the news on Thursday night, saying that he hopes Batiste is currently off cutting his new album called More Grammys, Please. (Batiste won Album Of The Year at the 2022 Grammys for We Are.) “We have been so lucky to have a front-row seat to Jon’s incredible talent over the past seven years,” said Colbert. “But we’re happy for you, Jon, and I can’t wait to have you back on as a guest for your next hit record. I love you.”

Replacing Batiste as bandleader will be Louis Cato. Watch Colbert give a heartfelt farewell to Batiste below.