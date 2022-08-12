Boris, Otoboke Beaver, Melt Banana, & More Contribute New Songs To Adult Swim’s Japan Is Loud Compilation

Boris, Otoboke Beaver, Melt Banana, & More Contribute New Songs To Adult Swim's Japan Is Loud Compilation

On top of their regularly-scheduled singles series, Adult Swim occasionally releases compilations highlighting specific music scenes and genres. The past few years has seen comps dedicated to electronic, jazz, metal, and dream-pop. Their latest shines a light on the exciting Japanese rock scene. Japan Is Loud features new songs from Boris, Otoboke Beaver, DMBQ, Oddly, Looprider, and more.

It was curated by Jonny Rej of Toonami, who had this to say:

Anime has proven to be a great place to discover Japanese bands and, for many, that may be the only place they will hear new music from Japan. However on this comp, I wanted to stay away from the polished rock and pop typically heard in anime and showcase the noise, punk, metal and rock bands from the underground. ‘Loud’ is not a word you would likely use when describing Japan, as manners, customs, and consideration of others are important parts of their culture, but regarding the music on this compilation, Japan is definitely loud.

Check it out below.

The Japan Is Loud compilation is out now.

