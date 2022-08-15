The Soft Moon – “Unforgiven” (Feat. Special Interest’s Alli Logout)

Andrea Rigano

New Music August 15, 2022 10:00 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Luis Vasquez will soon release his first album as the Soft Moon in four years, Exister. Lead single “Him” teamed Vasquez with fish narc, and today’s new single — following “Become The Lies” — is a collab as well.

This one, “Unforgiven,” features Alli Logout from the rising New Orleans punk band Special Interest. It’s dark and aggro industrial-tinged song about having your faults and missteps held over your head: “You fuck with my failures/ When you know that I’m ashamed/ And I’m to blame/ You fuck with my failures/ When you know I’ve tried to change/ I’ve tried change.” In a press release, Logout writes, “I had a great time feeding off of his energy. Sonically the song hits on our most depraved and deepest griefs.”

Listen below, where you can also find “Become The Lies.”

Exister is out 9/23 on Sacred Bones.

Chris DeVille Staff

