The Soft Moon – “Him” (Feat. fish narc)
Luis Vasquez, the Bay Area darkwaver who records as the Soft Moon, has announced a follow-up album to 2018’s Criminal. The new full-length is called Exister and is out September 23. Its lead single is a Nine Inch Nails-sounding cut called “Him” featuring fish narc. “Him” also has a music video directed by Wiggy and Nick Blanco.
“I struggle with ‘good side/bad side’ endlessly,” Vasquez reveals about his new single. “‘Him’ recounts that battle, expressing the turmoil it brings into my life.”
Vasquez adds about the video: “I am persistently running away from something devilish on my shoulders tempting me into mischievous behavior portrayed by fish narc.” Watch and listen below, and have a look at the extensive fall 2022 tour Vasquez is going on in support of Exister.
TOUR DATES:
09/26 – Hamburg, DE @ U&G
09/27 – Berlin, DE @ So36
09/28 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
09/29 – Cologne, DE @ Gebaude9
09/30 – Poznan, PL @ Próżność
10/01 – Warsaw, PL @ Praga Centrum
10/02 – Krakow, PL @ Klub Muzyczny Poczta Główna
10/03 – Prague, CZ @ Futurum
10/04 – Munich, DE @ Hansa 39
10/05 – Pordenone, IT @ Capitol
10/06 – Rome, IT @ Monk
10/07 – Milan, IT @ Santeria
10/08 – Bologna, IT @ Covo
10/10 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Connexion
10/11 – Vigo, ES @ Master Club
10/12 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV room 2
10/13 – Madrid, ES @ La Casa Encendida
10/14 – Zaragoza, ES @ Jardín de Invierno
10/15 – Barcelona, ES @ Nitsa Club (La (2) de Apolo)
10/17 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne
10/18 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte Club
10/19 – Gent, BE @ Handelsbeurs
10/20 – Lille, FR @ Le Grand Mix
10/21 – Luxembourg, LU @ Kulturfabrik
10/22 – Brussels, BE @ Beursschouwburg
10/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
10/25 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
10/26 – Groningen, NL @ VERA
10/27 – London, UK @ The Garage
10/28 – Amiens, FR @ La Lune des Pirates
10/29 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo
11/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
11/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
11/11 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
11/12 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
11/13 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell Stage)
11/16 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s
11/17 – Houston, TX @ Numbers
11/18 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co
11/19 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
11/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
11/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
11/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
11/29 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
12/01 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
12/02 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic
12/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
12/04 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theatre
12/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
12/07 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
12/08 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
12/09 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
12/10 – Montreal, QC @ S.A.T.
12/11 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
Exister is out 9/23 via Sacred Bones.