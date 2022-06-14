Luis Vasquez, the Bay Area darkwaver who records as the Soft Moon, has announced a follow-up album to 2018’s Criminal. The new full-length is called Exister and is out September 23. Its lead single is a Nine Inch Nails-sounding cut called “Him” featuring fish narc. “Him” also has a music video directed by Wiggy and Nick Blanco.

“I struggle with ‘good side/bad side’ endlessly,” Vasquez reveals about his new single. “‘Him’ recounts that battle, expressing the turmoil it brings into my life.”

Vasquez adds about the video: “I am persistently running away from something devilish on my shoulders tempting me into mischievous behavior portrayed by fish narc.” Watch and listen below, and have a look at the extensive fall 2022 tour Vasquez is going on in support of Exister.

TOUR DATES:

09/26 – Hamburg, DE @ U&G

09/27 – Berlin, DE @ So36

09/28 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

09/29 – Cologne, DE @ Gebaude9

09/30 – Poznan, PL @ Próżność

10/01 – Warsaw, PL @ Praga Centrum

10/02 – Krakow, PL @ Klub Muzyczny Poczta Główna

10/03 – Prague, CZ @ Futurum

10/04 – Munich, DE @ Hansa 39

10/05 – Pordenone, IT @ Capitol

10/06 – Rome, IT @ Monk

10/07 – Milan, IT @ Santeria

10/08 – Bologna, IT @ Covo

10/10 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Connexion

10/11 – Vigo, ES @ Master Club

10/12 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV room 2

10/13 – Madrid, ES @ La Casa Encendida

10/14 – Zaragoza, ES @ Jardín de Invierno

10/15 – Barcelona, ES @ Nitsa Club (La (2) de Apolo)

10/17 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne

10/18 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte Club

10/19 – Gent, BE @ Handelsbeurs

10/20 – Lille, FR @ Le Grand Mix

10/21 – Luxembourg, LU @ Kulturfabrik

10/22 – Brussels, BE @ Beursschouwburg

10/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

10/25 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

10/26 – Groningen, NL @ VERA

10/27 – London, UK @ The Garage

10/28 – Amiens, FR @ La Lune des Pirates

10/29 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

11/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

11/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/11 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

11/12 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

11/13 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell Stage)

11/16 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s

11/17 – Houston, TX @ Numbers

11/18 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co

11/19 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

11/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

11/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/29 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

12/01 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

12/02 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic

12/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

12/04 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theatre

12/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

12/07 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

12/08 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

12/09 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

12/10 – Montreal, QC @ S.A.T.

12/11 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

Exister is out 9/23 via Sacred Bones.