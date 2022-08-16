Grimes Announces Plans To Get Vampire Teeth, Elf Ears

I know what you’re thinking. You’re looking at that headline confused, like: “Doesn’t Grimes already have vampire teeth and elf ears?” The answer is no. She might’ve tried on fake vampire teeth at some point. She’s definitely tried on fake elf ears. But this is different. Grimes now says that she wants to get permanent surgical alterations that would give her vampire teeth and elf ears. She should do it! It would look cool!

On Twitter yesterday, Grimes talked a bit about the body modifications that she wants to make, and she asked for suggestions on who should help her with those modifications.

Also does anyone know anyone great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or la? Also, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities? (Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches) — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) August 16, 2022

Grimes could just be playing around with the elf-ears idea, and it does seem like it would be a heavy operation, but she also seems like she’s very into it.

https://twitter.com/Grimezsz/status/1559345198047584257

Grimes also says that she has “a full body tattoo plan in the works” and that “these next few years will be spent doing al my dream body mods.”

I have a full body tattoo plan in the works! These next few years will be spent doing al my dream body mods — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) August 16, 2022

She’s also considering a face tattoo.

https://twitter.com/Grimezsz/status/1559346923986948098

But Grimes is very clear that she will not get a nose job.

My nose is def my key feature – not changing that don’t worry — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) August 16, 2022

In those Twitter exchanges, Grimes also says that she hasn’t released any new music lately because of her recent “very fucked personal life explosion.” Who can relate?

https://twitter.com/Grimezsz/status/1559321009748058112

Yesterday was also the day that Grimes appeared on the cover of Vogue China. In the accompanying profile, Grimes explained some of the deep lore that will go into her forthcoming projects:

Grimes has also been teasing a big collaboration with the Weeknd recently, and that song and video will apparently come out this summer.

.@Grimezsz For Vogue China: "The Biggest Cultural Eruption In The Grimes This Summer Will Be A New Song And Video With @TheWeeknd, It's Going To Be A Trip Differently Worth Seeing At The End". Grimes × The Weeknd Coming Soon pic.twitter.com/xzopU6LePt — XOCHART (@XoChart) August 15, 2022

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChSi1uxuXzV/?hl=en

Just a few days ago, Grimes appeared on TikTok star Bella Poarch’s song “No Man’s Land” after filming a fight scene in Poarch’s “Dolls” video.