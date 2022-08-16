Indigo Sparke – “Blue”

Last month, Australian folk musician Indigo Sparke announced her sophomore album, Hysteria, which was produced by Aaron Dessner. She’s shared lead single “Pressure In My Chest” from it so far, and today Sparke is back with the album’s second single, “Blue,” which spills out a bunch of worries and anxieties over a simmering five minutes. “This is one of the closest songs to my heart I have ever written,” Sparke said in a statement, continuing:

It was a freak accident that came out all in one go, the words, it just didn’t stop pouring out. Everything in shades of Blue. I had just gotten back to Australia from New York and the pandemic hit shortly after. I was in some sort of strange altered state of reality, deep in a grief wave and a relationship death. It felt like something was trying to purge itself out of me. Maybe rage. Maybe hope. Maybe love. I can’t fully explain how deeply I feel this song inside of me. It just is. Like my blood pumping through my veins.

Listen below.

Hysteria is out 10/7 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.