Indigo Sparke – “Blue”

Angela Ricciardi

New Music August 16, 2022 10:09 AM By James Rettig
0

Indigo Sparke – “Blue”

Angela Ricciardi

New Music August 16, 2022 10:09 AM By James Rettig
0

Last month, Australian folk musician Indigo Sparke announced her sophomore album, Hysteria, which was produced by Aaron Dessner. She’s shared lead single “Pressure In My Chest” from it so far, and today Sparke is back with the album’s second single, “Blue,” which spills out a bunch of worries and anxieties over a simmering five minutes. “This is one of the closest songs to my heart I have ever written,” Sparke said in a statement, continuing:

It was a freak accident that came out all in one go, the words, it just didn’t stop pouring out. Everything in shades of Blue. I had just gotten back to Australia from New York and the pandemic hit shortly after. I was in some sort of strange altered state of reality, deep in a grief wave and a relationship death. It felt like something was trying to purge itself out of me. Maybe rage. Maybe hope. Maybe love. I can’t fully explain how deeply I feel this song inside of me. It just is. Like my blood pumping through my veins.

Listen below.

Hysteria is out 10/7 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Porno For Pyros Recording First New Music In 25 Years

2 days ago 0

The Game Goes Off On Eminem In Absurd 10-Minute Diss Track “The Black Slim Shady”

4 days ago 0

Watch The Chicks Cover “Hopelessly Devoted To You” In Tribute To Olivia Newton-John

2 days ago 0

Turnstile Announce Departure Of Guitarist Brady Ebert

3 days ago 0

Watch Rage Against The Machine Play “Fistful Of Steel” For The First Time In 25 Years

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest