In 2020, the Australian-born folk musician Indigo Sparke released her debut album Echo, which was co-produced by Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker. For her sophomore LP, Sparke has recruited another big-name producer to work with her: Aaron Dessner. “I just had a really strong intuitive gut feeling that I would do this album with Aaron,” Sparke explained in a press release. “We had met once years before in Eau Claire so I asked my manager to reach out to him. When we first talked, we talked about co-writing from scratch, I did have a big folder of demos but was nervous to share them, but after he heard them he said, ‘There’s so much to work with in here already.”

Sparke’s second album is called Hysteria, and it’ll be out in October. Today, she’s sharing its lead single “Pressure In My Chest,” which builds to a subtly rousing repetition of its title phrase that sounds like a rising burden. Here’s how she framed the track:

In the birth of memory, there is the eternal moment of time. All things exist here. Through night dreams and wishes, and hot tears and laughing stars, I carried myself to the desert to traverse the landscape of history and reconcile the ever present Pressure in my Chest.

Watch a Madeline Clayton-directed video for it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Blue”

02 “Hysteria”

03 “Pressure In My Chest”

04 “God Is A Woman’s Name”

05 “Why Do You Lie?”

06 “Pluto”

07 “Infinity Honey”

08 “Golden Ribbons”

09 “Real”

10 “Sad Is Love”

11 “Set Your Fire On Me”

12 “Hold On”

13 “Time Gets Eaten”

14 “Burn”

Hysteria is out 10/7 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.