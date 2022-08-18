Light Up Gold’s 15 tracks clock in at just over 30 minutes, but it feels twice as long. Not because it drags in any way — quite the opposite. The album is an almost dizzying nonstop array of infectious melodies, tangled guitar riffs, and brainy one-liners. It’s a furious, quick listen with so many songs cramming everything in under two minutes that it sometimes felt like a single extended work flipping from one movement to the next. It rearranged your relationship to your surroundings while it was on, which is really to say it offered its own world.

Light Up Gold came out my senior year of college, and I played it to what should’ve been death. It’s one of those albums where you have a favorite on first listen, and then something like 80% of the other songs will be your favorite on one listen or another. In its range-y restlessness, it was also bulletproof indie rock that smartly cribbed from all the right corners of history. The Pavement comparisons were inevitable and persistent, alongside the references to post-punk — neither incorrect, but both reductive in terms of the album’s scope, let alone where the band would go from here.

If you were even the slightest bit amenable to this type of stuff, “Master Of My Craft” and “Borrowed Time” and “Donuts Only” — an almost unholy opening trio in terms of “take no prisoners” effectiveness — were the kind of songs you wanted injected directly into your veins. All these years later, I still get them stuck in my head all the time, at random, even when I haven’t listened to or thought about Parquet Courts in a bit. Ditto “Light Up Gold II” and “N Dakota.” It doesn’t feel brand new today: Parquet Courts’ brand of “post-punk” predates a whole era of revivalism that makes them sound very much of a preceding chapter, and the rawness of the album marks it as a more youthful document compared to their subsequent albums. Yet at the same time, all these songs are still so catchy. Ten years has done nothing to diminish any of their charms, and, for me at least, they’re as welcome in my head as they were back in 2012.

Then there’s “Stoned And Starving.” In the context of Light Up Gold, this was the towering five-minute epic, an obvious highlight everyone pointed out. There was good reason for that. “Stoned And Starving” is one of those chills-inducing songs, where, the first time you hear it, you recognize it has its own kind of perfection. The way the groove propels patiently, intensifying almost imperceptibly, an inevitable motorik forward motion soundtracking a tale of aimless wandering around the streets of New York. The guitars, scraggly along the way and then gracefully fading out into humid feedback by the end. The way “I was walking through Ridgewood, Queens” immediately hits like an iconic opening line. Personally, I was walking around Greenwich Village, neither nor stoned nor starving. But I can still remember the 20-something listlessness viscerally captured in that song, how close it hit to home. At the same time, they seemed to, even with several years in New York already behind me, suggest that imagined, fictional city I’d heard in the songs of so many of their predecessors.