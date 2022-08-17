Darlene Love And Elizabeth Chan Aim To Block Mariah Carey From Trademarking “Queen Of Christmas”

Last year, Mariah Carey and her team tried to trademark the phrase “Queen Of Christmas.” But two other festive singers have criticized Carey for attempting to do so, and in the process are defending their claim own to that crown. Darlene Love and Elizabeth Chan have recently spoken out against Carey trying to claim sole ownership over being the “Queen Of Christmas.” As Variety reports, an attorney representing Chan filed a declaration of opposition in court to protest Carey’s trademark application.

Chan, who purports to be the only full-time Christmas song composer, has long been declared a “queen of Christmas,” including in a 2018 New Yorker piece. In 2021, she released an album called Queen Of Christmas. “In the Christmas music space, I’ve had top 10 singles (on AC charts) for the last eight years,” Chan said in an interview with Variety. “That’s nothing to sniff at, and that’s hard for someone like me who is always up against the major labels. I’ve put so much into my dream and my career and trying to make something out of like nothing. I have none of the resources, but I have all of the heart, and I think that’s what’s helped me.”

Love, who has a number of perennial Christmas hits on the 1963 album A Christmas Gift For You From Phil Spector, has also spoken up about Carey’s potential trademark. “Is it true that Mariah Carey trademarked ‘Queen of Christmas’?” she wrote in a Facebook post earlier this week. “What does that mean, that I can’t use that title? David Letterman officially declared me the Queen of Christmas 29 years ago, a year before she released ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You,’ and at 81 years of age I’m NOT changing anything. I’ve been in the business for 52 years, have earned it and can still hit those notes! If Mariah has a problem call David or my lawyer!!”

Carey has not responded to the criticisms over the trademark. Her hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” was also the subject of a copyright infringement lawsuit earlier this year.