Julien Chang – "Time & Place"

New Music August 18, 2022 12:52 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

New Music August 18, 2022 12:52 PM By Rachel Brodsky
In July, Baltimore indie-pop performer Julien Chang announced his sophomore album The Sale, out in November. We’ve heard its lead single “Marmalade,” and now Chang is sharing an ethereal follow-up track, “Time & Place.” It’s also coming with a live video performance shot at Purgatory in Brooklyn.

“‘Time & Place’ is about the gentle goodbye of someone leaving, the kind of separation between two people that makes each one regret the awkward incongruencies of time and place: right place, wrong time; right time, wrong place; in any case it just didn’t work out,” Chang says of his latest The Sale single. “I wrote it from a position, or a feeling, of waiting, expecting, looking out for someone who has already left–a feeling somewhere between action and renunciation. It’s this kind of hopeful/hopeless tarrying that the song hangs on.”

Listen below.

The Sale is out 11/4 via Transgressive Records.

