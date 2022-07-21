Julien Chang – “Marmalade”

New Music July 21, 2022 10:14 AM By James Rettig
0

Julien Chang – “Marmalade”

New Music July 21, 2022 10:14 AM By James Rettig
0

Back in 2019, the gauzy indie-popper Julien Chang landed on our Best New Bands list thanks to his promising debut album Jules. Today, he’s announcing its follow-up, The Sale — which will be released in November — and sharing its gliding, wistful lead single “Marmalade.”

“I think the point is that memory runs up against certain limits in sense-making and then has to start relying on fictions,” Chang said in a statement. “I wrote Marmalade at a time in which this feeling of passionate regret had just finished transforming into something domesticated, incorporated, and basically mundane–a part of everyday life, something that pops up in the mind from time to time and causes me to scrunch my nose.”

Watch a video, which was directed by MICHELLE’s Layla Ku, below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Heart Holiday”
02 “Marmalade”
03 “Sweet Obsolete”
04 “Snakebit Side”
05 “Snakebit”
06 “Time & Place”
07 “Bellarose”
08 “Ethical Exceptions”
09 “Crossed Paths”
10 “Queen Of Sheba”
11 “Competition’s Friend”

The Sale is out 11/4 via Transgressive Records. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Minneapolis’ Famed First Avenue Cancels Dave Chappelle Show After Backlash

1 day ago 0

Influential Jazz Fusion Bassist And R&B Singer Michael Henderson Dead At 71

2 days ago 0

Glorilla – “Tomorrow”

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Christina Aguilera’s “Genie In A Bottle”

4 days ago 0

Let’s Talk About The 2022 XXL Freshman Class

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest