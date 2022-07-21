Back in 2019, the gauzy indie-popper Julien Chang landed on our Best New Bands list thanks to his promising debut album Jules. Today, he’s announcing its follow-up, The Sale — which will be released in November — and sharing its gliding, wistful lead single “Marmalade.”

“I think the point is that memory runs up against certain limits in sense-making and then has to start relying on fictions,” Chang said in a statement. “I wrote Marmalade at a time in which this feeling of passionate regret had just finished transforming into something domesticated, incorporated, and basically mundane–a part of everyday life, something that pops up in the mind from time to time and causes me to scrunch my nose.”

Watch a video, which was directed by MICHELLE’s Layla Ku, below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Heart Holiday”

02 “Marmalade”

03 “Sweet Obsolete”

04 “Snakebit Side”

05 “Snakebit”

06 “Time & Place”

07 “Bellarose”

08 “Ethical Exceptions”

09 “Crossed Paths”

10 “Queen Of Sheba”

11 “Competition’s Friend”

The Sale is out 11/4 via Transgressive Records. Pre-order it here.