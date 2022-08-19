Post-hardcore staples Sparta have announced a follow-up to 2020’s Trust The River. Their new LP, coming October 14, will be self-titled and features two new songs out now: the rollicking “Mind Over Matter” featuring guest vocals from Kayleigh Goldsworthy and its B-side “Spiders” featuring guest vocals from Angelica Garcia.

As Ward puts it, “Mind Over Matter” showcases “a spitfire of a riff that screamed hope and possibilities.” He adds: “The music directed the lyrics, and I wrote about anybody being able to do anything, hope grown from love — a direct call to myself to write about and sing about the good things in life. The extremely talented Kayleigh Goldsworthy added harmonies and sealed the vibe — one of my favorites from this album.”

Listen to both “Mind Over Matter” and “Spiders” below, and have a look at Sparta’s upcoming tour dates with the Get Up Kids.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Kill The Man Eat The Man”

02 “It Goes”

03 “Three Rivers”

04 “Hello Rabbit”

05 “Slip Away”

06 “Just Wait”

07 “Until The Kingdom Comes”

08 “Mind Over Matter”

09 “Dark Red Quicksand”

10 “Carry On”

11 “Spiders”

12 “True To Form”

TOURDATES:

08/22 — Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

08/23 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

08/24 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk

08/26 — Mesa, AZ @ Nile

08/27 — Pomona, CA @ Glass House

08/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent

08/29 — San Francisco, CA @ UC Theatre

08/31 — Portland, OR @ Revolution

09/01 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune

09/03 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

09/04 — Denver, CO @ Gothic

09/20 — Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot

09/21 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls

09/23 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

09/24 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

09/25 — NYC @ Irving Plaza

09/27 — DC @ Soundstage

09/28 — Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

09/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sparta is out 10/14.