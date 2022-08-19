Sparta – “Mind Over Matter” & “Spiders”
Post-hardcore staples Sparta have announced a follow-up to 2020’s Trust The River. Their new LP, coming October 14, will be self-titled and features two new songs out now: the rollicking “Mind Over Matter” featuring guest vocals from Kayleigh Goldsworthy and its B-side “Spiders” featuring guest vocals from Angelica Garcia.
As Ward puts it, “Mind Over Matter” showcases “a spitfire of a riff that screamed hope and possibilities.” He adds: “The music directed the lyrics, and I wrote about anybody being able to do anything, hope grown from love — a direct call to myself to write about and sing about the good things in life. The extremely talented Kayleigh Goldsworthy added harmonies and sealed the vibe — one of my favorites from this album.”
Listen to both “Mind Over Matter” and “Spiders” below, and have a look at Sparta’s upcoming tour dates with the Get Up Kids.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Kill The Man Eat The Man”
02 “It Goes”
03 “Three Rivers”
04 “Hello Rabbit”
05 “Slip Away”
06 “Just Wait”
07 “Until The Kingdom Comes”
08 “Mind Over Matter”
09 “Dark Red Quicksand”
10 “Carry On”
11 “Spiders”
12 “True To Form”
TOURDATES:
08/22 — Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
08/23 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
08/24 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
08/26 — Mesa, AZ @ Nile
08/27 — Pomona, CA @ Glass House
08/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent
08/29 — San Francisco, CA @ UC Theatre
08/31 — Portland, OR @ Revolution
09/01 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune
09/03 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
09/04 — Denver, CO @ Gothic
09/20 — Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot
09/21 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls
09/23 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
09/24 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
09/25 — NYC @ Irving Plaza
09/27 — DC @ Soundstage
09/28 — Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents
09/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sparta is out 10/14.