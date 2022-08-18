In a few weeks, Holy Fawn, the great heavy shoegaze band from Arizona, will finally release their new LP Dimensional Bleed. It’s the band’s second album, and it’s their first in five years. We’ve already heard the title track and “Death Is A Relief,” and both songs rock. Today, Holy Fawn have shared another strong new song called “Void Of Light.”

Where the last two singles were grand and cathartic, “Void Of Light” goes a different direction. It’s a low-key, atmospheric track, and it gets more of its textures from keyboard than guitar. Eventually, the track builds to a moment of black metal fury. Even there, though, the song remains icy and foreboding. It’s cool to hear the band leaning into more of a gothed-out direction with this one. Check it out below.

Dimensional Bleed is out 9/9 on Wax Bodega.