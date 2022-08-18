Young Thug Denied Bail In RICO Case For The Third Time

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

August 18, 2022 By Rachel Brodsky
0

Young Thug has been denied bail for a third time in his ongoing RICO case where he is one of 30 people (including Gunna) charged in a 65-count indictment related to Young Thug’s Young Slime Life label and crew.

According to ABC Atlanta, Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville has not granted bond to any of the defendants, citing possible witness intimidation and the possibility that further felonies may be committed ahead of a trial in January. (Young Thug and Gunna have both been in jail since their May arrests.)

Young Thug (real name Jeffrey Williams) appeared in court via video conferencing today. His attorney Brian Steel said, “Mr. Williams is an artist, a role model, a father and a son.” Meanwhile, prosecutors said at least one YSL associate was planning to testify against Young Thug had to be placed in protective custody.

Fulton County prosecutor Don Geary asked the judge to further restrict the disclosure of certain evidence ahead of the trial. “We found a lot of information concerning one of our witnesses on basically a [celebrity news] outlet,” Geary said.

After his May arrest, law enforcement searched Young Thug’s home and the Atlanta rapper was charged with seven additional charges, including possession of drugs and illegal firearms.

Prosecutors have also been using Young Thug’s lyrics as evidence in court, a controversial practice. Earlier this year, Jay-Z, Meek Mill, and more backed a bill to prevent prosecutors from doing so in cases.

