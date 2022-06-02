Young Thug has been denied bond by a Fulton County judge at a hearing on Thursday afternoon.

After seven hours, Judge Ural D Glanville ruled that although the rapper has “significant means” and is “very successful,” he cited potential danger to the community and witnesses. Glanville also said that Young Thug, to a lesser degree, may pose a flight risk.

Those that spoke in support of Young Thug being released on bond during the hearing included Machine Gun Kelly — who toured with the rapper in 2019 — and 300 Entertainment co-founder Kevin Liles, who said that he was “willing to back him personally and professionally.”

Also during the hearing, a judge determined that Young Thug’s attorney Brian Steele could remain on the case for the time being, as Fox 5 Atlanta reports. Young Thug’s initial bond hearing was delayed because there were concerns that Steele had a conflict of interest because he is also representing other individuals named in the RICO indictment.

Last month, Young Thug was was arrested under the Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act in a sweeping indictment that named 27 other people associated with Young Slime Life, including Gunna. (Last month, Gunna was denied bond and his RICO trial was set to start on January 9, 2023.) After law enforcement searched his home following the arrest, Young Thug was charged with seven additional charges, including possession of drugs and illegal firearms.

Prosecutors have been using Young Thug’s lyrics as evidence in court, a controversial practice. Earlier this year, Jay-Z, Meek Mill, and more backed a bill to prevent prosecutors from doing so in cases.

Free thug … free gunna … free ysl … everybody deserves a bail! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) June 1, 2022