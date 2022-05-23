Gunna Denied Bond, RICO Trial Set For Next Year

Gunna has been denied bond by a Fulton County judge, as FOX 5 Atlanta reports, and his RICO trial date has been set to start on January 9, 2023. The Atlanta rapper was arrested under the Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act on May 11; he pleaded not guilty to one charge of violating the law.

Young Thug was also indicted in the same charges, along with 25 others alleged to be associated with Young Slime Life. A judge delayed the decision over whether to provide bond for Young Thug until June 2, citing a conflict of interest issue.