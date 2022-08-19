The Comet Is Coming – “Lucid Dreamer”

New Music August 19, 2022 By Chris DeVille
The Comet Is Coming – “Lucid Dreamer”

New Music August 19, 2022 1:54 PM By Chris DeVille
CODE,” the lead single from The Comet Is Coming’s new album Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam, was a tense and frenetic joyride through the dance-rock side of hybrid jazz. We loved it. The London trio is back today with another advance track, “Lucid Dreamer.”

This one presents different definitions of similar descriptors like “jazzy” and “syncopated,” trading out the breathless rush of the prior single for something smoother and slower. Shabaka Hutchings’ sax continues to skitter with agility over his bandmates’ soundscape, but the vibe is a bit dreamier this time, at least until the celestial sounds start to pile up and the song finds a different kind of intensity. Listen below.

Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam is out 9/23 on Impulse!

