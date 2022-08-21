The Weeknd, Moses Sumney, Troye Sivan, & More Appear In New The Idol Teaser

The Weeknd, Moses Sumney, Troye Sivan, & More Appear In New The Idol Teaser

The Idol, HBO’s upcoming show that was co-created by the Weeknd and Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson, is set to premiere later this year. Last month, we got a first teaser trailer for it, and today we’re getting another one, which debuted at the Weeknd’s concert in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

This one spotlights the cast, which includes main stars Abel Tesfaye and Lily Rose-Depp. The trailer also shows that Moses Sumney is part of the cast, which hadn’t previously been announced. Troye Sivan, Mike Dean, Blackpink’s Jennie Ruby Jane, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, and Hank Azaria also pop up in the teaser, as does Suzanna Son, the Red Rocket star who was rumored to have dropped out of the project when director Amy Seimetz left the production earlier this year.

Watch below.

