Watch A Teaser Trailer For The Weeknd's HBO Series The Idol

July 17, 2022
Watch A Teaser Trailer For The Weeknd's HBO Series The Idol

July 17, 2022
A teaser trailer for The Idol has been released. The show, which is set to air on HBO later this year, was co-created by the Weeknd and Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson, and stars Lily-Rose Depp as a rising pop star who gets wrapped up in a relationship with a self-help guru. The trailer advertises it as “the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood.” The teaser debuted last night at MetLife Stadium during the Weeknd’s After Hours tour and was put online on Sunday morning.

In addition to Depp and the Weeknd, the cast includes Troye Sivan, Blackpink’s Jennie Kim, and Tunde Adebimpe. It was also set to feature Red Rocket breakout Suzanna Son, but she left the show earlier this year around the same time as director Amy Seimetz. Deadline reported at the time that, per sources, the Weeknd felt the show was leaning too much in a “female perspective.”

Check out the trailer below.

