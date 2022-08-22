The dreamy indie rock act Babehoven first appeared on this site in 2018, when they were getting to release their debut EP Sleep. Since then, Babehoven have released a few more EPs, and they’ve also gone through some geographic and lineup changes. Whereas band mastermind Maya Bon was formerly based in Portland and LA, she’s now all set up in Hudson, New York. And where Babehoven was once a full band, it’s now primarily the team of Maya Bon and producer Ryan Albert.

This fall, Babehoven will release Light Moving Time, their first full-length album. First single “I’m On Your Team” is a bleary, pretty rocker about offering support to someone who’s struggling. The duo filmed the sun-drenched, outdoorsy video in upstate New York with director Evan Daves. Talking about the song in a press release, Maya Bon has this to say:

“I’m On Your Team” is about finding a way through the thickest of life’s hard moments. It encapsulates a feeling that someone is out there thinking of you and holding your wellbeing in their heart, a feeling of innate kindness, care, and community support. From a production stance, we were inspired by the strange and melodramatic 1989 Roy Orbison song “You May Feel Me Crying.” We wanted to make a somewhat ridiculous 80’s anthemic song and felt that “I’m On Your Team” was just the right match.

Below, check out the “I’m On Your Team” video and the Light Moving Time tracklist:

TRACKLIST:

01 “Break The Ice”

02 “Marion”

03 “I’m On Your Team”

04 “Stand It”

05 “Circles”

06 “Philadelphia”

07 “Do It Fast”

08 “Pockets”

09 “June Phoenix”

10 “Often”

Light Moving Time is out 10/28 on Double Double Whammy.