Babehoven – “Bathtub”

Babehoven are fronted by the Portland-via-Los Angeles musician Maya Bon, and later this month they’re releasing their debut Sleep EP. The band, which also includes bassist Skylar Pia and drummer Elias Williamson, recorded the EP with Turtlenecked’s Harrison Smith and Jesse Robertson, expanded on from the demos that Bon first released from the project last year. The extra muscle really elevates these songs, giving Bon’s monster of a voice an appropriate backing.

But “Bathtub,” the EP’s second single, is a song pointedly about restraint, and she uses her voice sparingly, holding back those firecracker moments for when it really counts in favor of a slower simmer. It’s an interior song, all head and no action, a song about a fleeting crush seen from the stage that sparks fantasies for days. That desire for connection and common ground aches throughout. “While I’m sitting in the bathtub/ You are probably somewhere having fun,” Bon sings. “And I, well, I’m not mad/ It’ll all be fine,” she follows, but the way she exasperates each word instills doubt.

Listen below.

And here’s the previous single, “Out Of This Country”:

The Sleep EP is out 8/17 via Good Cheer Records. Pre-order it here.