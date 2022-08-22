The Big Climate Thing Benefit Concert Postponed

Back in June, a benefit concert called The Big Climate Thing was announced, organized by Climate Control Projects to benefit the charity EarthPercent. Artists like Khruangbin, Haim, the Roots, Sheryl Crow, the Flaming Lips, and more were set to perform at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens over a weekend in September. But today, organizers for the event announced that it has been “postponed” with a “reimagined event” to come in 2023.

“The artists, climate movement leaders, and partners of this event take the responsibility of representing those fighting for survival on the front lines of ecological disaster and environmental justice incredibly seriously,” they wrote in a statement. “Collectively, we felt that if we couldn’t produce the event in a way that met the high standards for participation and impact that are the foundation of The Big Climate Thing, then it was the responsible choice to postpone until we can.”

Refunds for the event will be issued at the original point of purchase. “We are so grateful to have had this chance to form a vital community with you and look forward to a reimagined event in 2023,” their statement concludes.”