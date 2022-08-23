Freedy Johnston – “Darlin'” (Feat. Aimee Mann)

Freedy Johnston – “Darlin'” (Feat. Aimee Mann)

Marla Norton

New Music August 23, 2022 10:40 AM By James Rettig
0

Next month, the veteran singer-songwriter Freedy Johnston is releasing his first new album in seven years, Back On The Road To You. He’s shared a handful of songs from it already — including “Madeline’s Eye” and “There Goes A Brooklyn Girl” — and today he’s back with another one, a collaboration with Aimee Mann called “Darlin’.”

“I’ve always loved both Freedy’s voice and songwriting,” Mann said in a statement. “There’s something so matter-of-fact yet plaintive about his records, and that combination is incredibly compelling. I’m absolutely delighted he has a new record coming out and even more delighted to be singing on it.”

Check out “Darlin'” below.

Back On The Road To You is out 9/9 via 40 Below.

