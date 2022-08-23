Earlier this year, the French musician Melody Prochet released a new album as Melody’s Echo Chamber, Emotional Eternal. And later this year, Prochet is reissuing her 2012 self-titled debut album, which was produced by Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker.

The reissue will be accompanied by Unfold, described as the “lost follow-up album” to her debut, which was also recorded with Parker in Australia in 2013. “The album was fifty percent completed, and then the relationship just didn’t make it through the process,” Prochet said in a press release. “And then I tried to work on it on my own for a couple years, until I realized that I was just really hurting myself doing that.”

Though she ended up deleting some of the music from those sessions, seven songs survived the process, and will now be released on their own. (Some of them were briefly available online after Prochet uploaded them under the name From Pink They Fell Into Blue in 2016.)

Today, we’re getting “Unfold,” the title track from the collection. Prochet said: “To me this song captures the emotional ambivalence of a crossroad, like a child finding a special seashell hidden in the sand but the ocean’s creature still lives inside, I guess it’s the sound releasing of the beloved.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Pêcheuse de Lune”

02 “Ocean Road”

03 “Norfolk Hotel”

04 “Unfold”

05 “From Pink They Fell Into Blue”

06 “Pieces Of Sound”

07 “The Cure”

Unfold and the Melody’s Echo Chamber reissue will be out 9/30 via Fat Possum. Pre-order it here.