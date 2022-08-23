Melody’s Echo Chamber Announces “Lost Album” Unfold, Co-Produced By Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker

Matt Sav

New Music August 23, 2022 11:17 AM By James Rettig
0

Melody’s Echo Chamber Announces “Lost Album” Unfold, Co-Produced By Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker

Matt Sav

New Music August 23, 2022 11:17 AM By James Rettig
0

Earlier this year, the French musician Melody Prochet released a new album as Melody’s Echo Chamber, Emotional Eternal. And later this year, Prochet is reissuing her 2012 self-titled debut album, which was produced by Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker.

The reissue will be accompanied by Unfold, described as the “lost follow-up album” to her debut, which was also recorded with Parker in Australia in 2013. “The album was fifty percent completed, and then the relationship just didn’t make it through the process,” Prochet said in a press release. “And then I tried to work on it on my own for a couple years, until I realized that I was just really hurting myself doing that.”

Though she ended up deleting some of the music from those sessions, seven songs survived the process, and will now be released on their own. (Some of them were briefly available online after Prochet uploaded them under the name From Pink They Fell Into Blue in 2016.)

Today, we’re getting “Unfold,” the title track from the collection. Prochet said: “To me this song captures the emotional ambivalence of a crossroad, like a child finding a special seashell hidden in the sand but the ocean’s creature still lives inside, I guess it’s the sound releasing of the beloved.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Pêcheuse de Lune”
02 “Ocean Road”
03 “Norfolk Hotel”
04 “Unfold”
05 “From Pink They Fell Into Blue”
06 “Pieces Of Sound”
07 “The Cure”

Unfold and the Melody’s Echo Chamber reissue will be out 9/30 via Fat Possum. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Hear Dr. John’s Posthumous Traveling Wilburys Cover Featuring Aaron Neville

4 days ago 0

Thundercat Stagecrasher Ejected While Attempting To Sing For The Audience

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: *NSYNC’s “It’s Gonna Be Me”

1 day ago 0

Watch The Killers Cover The Smiths With Johnny Marr

2 days ago 0

Sleep Press Cannabis Leaves Into Dopesmoker Vinyl Reissue

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest